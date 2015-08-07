Simon Clarke: It's time for me to change teams

Image 1 of 5 Maglia Rosa Simon Clarke talks to Cadel Evans ahead of the start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Maglia rosa Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Breakaway riders Simon Clarke and Sebastian Langeveld (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Australia's Simon Clarke leads the breakaway (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Australian trio Simon Clarke and Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) and Matt Lloyd (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Simon Clarke is coming to the end of his contract with Orica-GreenEdge and it has recently been confirmed that he will leave the team at the end of this season, though it is not yet certain where he will go. Cyclingnews caught up with the 29-year-old at the Tour de Pologne to get the latest on the situation and to discuss the factors at play as he looks to make the next step in his career.

Cyclingnews: Firstly, you’ve been linked with BMC, and your agent recently told us you haven’t signed anything for next year. Can you tell us about how things stand?

Simon Clarke: There’s no agreement at all with BMC. That was an untrue rumour that was going around so it was good to clarify that. We’re in negotiations with various teams and hopefully I can find an appropriate solution sooner rather than later. I need to weigh up the official possibilities that come through. We’ve got negotiations going on but until we can sit down and assess them all properly I can't make a decision.

CN: What are the considerations for you in looking for a team?



