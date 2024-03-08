Storck unveils 'fastest race bike in the world' but all is not as it seems

German bike brand Storck has unveiled what it is calling the "fastest racing bike in the world."

The Aerfast.5, which starts at €10,299, boasts an extremely deep head tube, highly profiled fork legs and a one-piece integrated cockpit.

The bike's deep tubes leave no doubt as to its go-faster intentions, and according to the brand, it takes just 195 watts to hold a speed of 45kp/h, a figure it reached using measurements by the GST Society for Flow Measurement Technology, based on Tour Magazine's testing protocols.

With that score of 195 watts, it would make it four watts more aerodynamic than the current Tour Magazine leader, the Simplon Pride II, seven watts more aero than the Canyon Aeroad CFR, and 14 watts more slippery than the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8.

Despite this, the subsequent real-world test carried out by Tour Magazine itself yielded a result of 201 watts – in a 1x build with 36cm wide handlebars – making it only marginally (0.6w) more aerodynamic than its predecessor, and remaining second on the Tour leaderboard.

According to Storck, the recently updated UCI rules surrounding tube shapes enabled some of the improvements, saying that the new guidelines allow the airflow to be directed even more efficiently to the rear of the bike. Here, the junctions between the seatstays and the seat tube have also been updated, flaring outwards to further aid aero performance.

But Storck says the bike isn't only about aerodynamics. It says the frame weight has been kept to just 890 grams, thanks in part to "high-quality carbon fibres" and "computer-aided frame layout." This frame weight puts it 25g lighter than its compatriot Canyon's Aeroad CFR.

It can't compete with the Tarmac, though, whose 685g weight is almost 25% lower. The only bike to beat it in the tunnel, the Simplon Pride II, claims a frame weight of 1,210g.

For the Aerfast.5, a complete bike fitted with SRAM Red or Dura-Ace Di2 is claimed to weigh 6.9kg; just 100g more than the UCI's minimum legal limit in its sanctioned races.

It's not uncommon for aero bikes of this aggressive nature to ride with a stiffness or harsh quality, and although Storck does try to put potential buyers at ease, promising "sporty riding comfort," in our translated German press release, it quickly moves on to promote "high rigidity" in the power transfer and "improved bottom bracket stiffness."

The bike is available in three complete models in six sizes from XS to XXL. All models come with a one-piece cockpit and the DT Swiss ARC 1100 Dicut 62 wheels, which incidentally won our own wind tunnel wheels test.

To spec Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, you'll be looking at €10,599, and that rises to €10,699 for SRAM Red eTap AXS 2x. For those who want an extra aero benefit, SRAM Red eTap AXS 1x can also be specced at €10,299.