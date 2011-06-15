Stöckl sets new speed record

Mountain biker Markus Stöckl set new world speed record of 164.95kph late last month on the gravel slopes of a volcano in Nicaragua.

The 36-year-old Austrian downhiller is the director and owner of the MS Evil Racing Team. His new record is for stock mountain bikes on a gravel surface, and it improved by 1kph the previous record set by Frenchman Eric Barone nine years ago.

Stöckl completed his run wearing an aero helmet and full body, bright red aero suit as he blazed down the Cerro Negro volcano.

He'd previous set a speed record on snow of 210kph in 2007.