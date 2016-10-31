Steve Bauer joins BMC Racing

Image 1 of 5 Steve Bauer auctioned off his 1990 maillot jaune at the team launch (Image credit: Josee Larocque/Cycle Sport Management) Image 2 of 5 Team manager Steve Bauer and the riders comprising the 2012 Team Spidertech powered by C10 roster. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 3 of 5 1984 Worlds: Steve Bauer (Canada) had quite a year in 1984 by winning silver at the Olympic road race in Los Angeles then turning pro one month later to take bronze at Worlds in Barcelona, Spain - his first professional road race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Claude Criquielion picks up his bike after being barged by Steve Bauer in the finale (Image credit: John Pierce/Photosport International) Image 5 of 5 Jean-Claude Biver, TAG Heuer CEO poses with riders from the BMC Racing team during a press conference to announce Tag Heuer as a new sponsor of the BMC Cycling team

Former rider and multiple Canadian national champion, Steve Bauer has joined the BMC Racing team in the newly created role of Director of VIP Services.

Bauer turned professional with the La Vie Claire team in 1985, after taking silver at the Los Angeles Olympic Games the season before, joining Tour de France contenders Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond. In 1988, he became the second Canadian to wear the Tour de France yellow jersey after winning stage 1 and kept hold of the race leader’s jersey for five days.

He first worked with BMC's team manager Jim Ochowicz in 1990 when he raced on the 7-Eleven team. That same season, he spent a further nine days in the yellow jersey to bring his total up to 14. During his career, Bauer rode 11 Tours de France. Other achievements included second place at Paris-Roubaix in 1990, a stage of the Criterium International and the prologue of the 1989 Criterium du Dauphine Libere. He finally hung up his racing wheels in 1996, returning to cycling in 2008 as the co-owner and manager of the Team R.A.C.E. Pro Continental squad. The team (then known as Spidertech) eventually folded at the end of 2012. It was hoping to focus on gaining WorldTour status but never returned to racing action.

He has continued running his company Steve Bauer Bike Tours in the meantime, which he says will help him in his new position at the new squad. In addition, he has spent the last two years as Coordinator and Head Coach for Cycling at the new indoor Mattamy National Cycling Centre velodrome in Milton, Ontario.

"I'm super excited to take this challenge which really came out of the blue. Through Steve Bauer Bike Tours we're always hosting VIPs so when Jim Ochowicz phoned me it seemed to be a great fit. I know the sport well, I'm passionate about the sport, logistics and hosting people in an on the road environment is something that I've already done and just being familiar with the BMC Racing Team group is what attracted me to the role," Bauer said in a team press release.



