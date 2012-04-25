Ster ZLM Toer loses first stage to conflict with football championships

Probably the most photographed windmill in all of Holland (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Ster ZLM Toer will be only four days long this year since it has lost its prologue due to a conflict with the European football championship.

The 7km first stage was to be held on the evening of Wednesday, June 13, in Alblasserdam. However, arch-rivals Germany and the Netherlands are scheduled to play a match that same evening at the UEFA European Championships in the Ukraine.

"There is a police regulation against holding conflicting events, and the enthusiasm was obviously not very high to start the race on this day,” race board of director member Anton Ganzeboom told the ANP news agency. “Next year we hope to fill five days again on the UCI calendar.”