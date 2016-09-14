Stephen Cummings Cervelo S5

Image 1 of 11 Steve Cummings' Cervelo S5 for the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 11 The Cervelo has Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 gearing with Ceramic Speed jockey wheels in the rear derailleur (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 11 Ceramic Speed supplies the bottom bracket and headset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 11 ROTOR No Q rings and ENVE SES wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 11 Massive saddle to bar drop for the breakaway specialist (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 11 The bike is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 gearing and brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 11 Stephen Cummings uses a huge 150mm negative 17 degree 3T ARX stem, slammed, naturally (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 11 ENVE SES Aero handlebars are wrapped in Lizard Skins DSP bar tape (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 11 Stephen Cummings opts for a Fizik Antares saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 11 ROTOR supply Team Dimension Data with chainrings and cranks alongside the Speedplay pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 11 The ENVE SES wheels are partnered with Chris King hubs (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Stephen Cummings' victory at the 2016 Tour of Britain is only the second general classification win of his career and makes him the second British rider to win the event in it's current format. Cummings took the overall classification by 26 seconds ahead of his nearest rival Rohan Dennis (BMC), despite a strong penultimate day for the Australian.

When the race visited Bristol on Saturday, Cyclingnews took a look at Cummings' Team Dimension Data issue Cervelo S5. The black Cervelo S5 is the same bike that saw Cummings take stage victories in both the Criterium du Dauphine and the Tour de France earlier this year. A combination of Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and ROTOR components provide the gearing, whilst Ceramic Speed jockey wheels in the rear derailleur, bottom bracket and headset contribute to the bike's marginal gains.

ENVE SES rims are partnered with Chris King hubs and Continental Competition tubular tyres. ENVE also supply the SES Aero handlebars, wrapped in Lizard Skins DSP bartape.

Cummings opts for a huge 150mm, negative-17 degrees 3T ARX stem, which puts the British rider in a low, aerodynamic position. A Fizik Antares saddle is attached to the bladed Cervelo seat mast, whilst Speedplay pedals complete the build.

