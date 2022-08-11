Stefan Kung decides to stay with Groupama-FDJ amid rival offers

Stefan Küng has extended his contract with Groupama-FDJ for a further three years.

The Swiss time trialist and Classics contender had attracted interest from several major WorldTour teams but he will remain a cornerstone of the French team.

He will lead the Classics squad and play a vital support role for David Gaudu in future editions of the Tour de France. Küng will also continue to help develop the team’s time trial equipment and racing technology.

Küng’s new contract means he will stay with Groupama-FDJ until the end of 2025.

More to follow.