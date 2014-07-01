Stefan Küng signs for BMC

Image 1 of 2 2013 Swiss Up and Coming Cyclist of the Year Stefan Küng (Image credit: Swiss Cycling) Image 2 of 2 Stefan Kung (BMC) leading the chase back in the main field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The BMC Racing Team have announced that Stefan Küng will join the WorldTour team in January 1 from the BMC Development Team on a multi-year deal. The 20-year-old Swiss rider will finish the season with the development squad.

Related Articles Küng takes first WorldTour win in front of home crowds

The signing comes after Küng finished second behind Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) in the Swiss national time trial last week before claiming victory in the U23 road race and seventh in the elite men's race. Küng also won the overall and one stage at the Tour de Normandie in March and Flèche Ardennaise last month.

"This is an important signing for the future of the BMC Racing Team," BMC's general manager Jim Ochowicz said. "It confirms once again that our BMC Development Team is working, as we graduate another athlete to the professional team. Stefan is the perfect all-around rider who has demonstrated a high level of performance in a number of areas, both on the road and on track."

For Küng, a WorldTour contract is the realisation of a childhood dream. "I had a special moment last Wednesday when I saw that I am not far away from some of the world's best," he said. "Fabian may not have been in his best condition, but he is still a big champion and is always competitive. When I performed this result, I knew this was the right step to make."

An ambitious Küng states that he already has certain aims for his debut season in the professional ranks. "I want to find my rhythm and start well and perform well," he said. "I would also like to get in Paris-Roubaix and get selected for the Tour de Suisse. So I will be working hard to get selected for those races and then try to perform very well."

Küng was the silver medalist in the men's individual pursuit at the UCI track world championships in February and also won the bronze medal (with Théry Schir) in the madison.