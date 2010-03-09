Steegmans holds onto hope of Paris-Roubaix start

Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) speaks about his collarbone injury at a press conference in Waregem, Belgium. (Image credit: AFP)

RadioShack's Gert Steegmans says he still hopes to compete at the 2010 Paris-Roubaix, despite an indication from doctors that his recovery from a broken collarbone suffered during the prologue of Paris-Nice could take up to eight weeks.

"I hope all the way to ride Paris-Roubaix. That's my big goal for the year," said Steegmans at a press conference on Tuesday, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

"If the pain is bearable, I hope to ride on the rollers tomorrow. Depending on the progress of my recovery, the team doctors will make a decision as to whether I can train again on the road," he continued.

On Monday, Steegmans underwent successful surgery at OLV van Lourdes Hospital in Waregem, Belgium, where surgeons inserted a plate and ten screws to stabilise the injury to his left collarbone. The doctors that performed the surgery on Monday announced Steegmans' full recovery was likely to take between six and eight weeks.

Doctors at the hospital also treated Steegmans, 29, for deep road rash down the left hand side of his body. He will return home to Monaco on Tuesday.

