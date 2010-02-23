Steegmans in question for weekend Belgian races

Gert Steegmans (Radioshack) rises above the peloton. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Gert Steegmans of RadioShack is still questionable for the weekend's races in Belgium. The sprinter suffered a concussion in a crash last week at the Volta ao Algarve, and his team stressed that he will not ride unless he fully recovered.

The 29-year-old went down early in Algarve's third stage last Friday, landing on his head. He spend the night in the team hotel so that team doctors could keep an eye on him, and flew home to Monaco on Saturday.

He was expected to start doing some light training again today, and the decision as to whether he will ride in the Omloop Het Niuewsblad on Saturday and Sunday's Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne will be made on Wednesday.

"We don't want to take risks,” RadioShack Directeur Sportif Dirk Demol told sporza.be “The headache must be completely gone, otherwise I won't let him start."

"It would be unfortunate if Gert can not participate, but we'll mainly rely on him for the Tour of Flanders, Gent-Wevelgem, Paris-Roubaix and such races."