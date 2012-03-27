Startline Gallery: Day 1 at De Panne

Image 1 of 29 French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 29 The Europcar Colnago bikes (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 29 Bert De Backer (Project 1t4i) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 29 Cheng Ji (Project 1t4i) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 29 The Acqua & Sapone team (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 29 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 29 Blaz Jarc leads the Netapp team (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 29 The Rusvelo team on the startline (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 29 Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 29 The startline in Middelkerke (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 29 Leif Hoste (right) has had a strong start to the Classics (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 29 The 2012 RusVelo team kit (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 29 The startline in de Panne (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 29 French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 29 Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ-Big Mat) checks his back wheel (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 29 Andre Greipel (Lotto) won the first stage in last year's race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 29 Erik Zabel (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 29 Danilo Hondo (Lampre) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 29 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 29 Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 21 of 29 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 22 of 29 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 23 of 29 Norwegian road champion Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 24 of 29 Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) is here for the first time in his long career (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 25 of 29 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 26 of 29 Andre Greipel's Ridley bike (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 27 of 29 Andre Greipel's Ridley bike (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 28 of 29 The Lotto team will be hoping to kick-start their spring campaign this week (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 29 of 29 Tomas Vaitkus (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

It wasn’t so long ago that the Three Days of de Panne were a key feature in any true Classics rider’s season. As a build-up to the Tour of Flanders the race was a key indicator of form, not to mention a genuinely important race target in its own right.

In recent years the big guns have shied away from the race, using the period up to Flanders as a time of rest and specific training. This year continues that pattern with Tom Boonen, Fabian Cancellara and Philippe Gilbert all staying away.

However there are still more than enough reasons to watch the race and keep abreast of its developments. For a start, the likes of Sylvain Chavanel, Stijn Devolder and Peter Sagan are all competing, while the parcours itself is deliberately testing enough to warrant attention. The three-day test concludes with a time-trial but the first stage is often the most crucial.





Last year Andre Greipel attacked from a select group of riders, taking the win and the race lead.

