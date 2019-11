Start times for Vuelta a Espana stage 16 time trial

Image 1 of 5 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the opening time trial in Malaga. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 5 Richie Porte poses for photos with fans. (Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Vuelta a España resumes on Tuesday with a pivotal 32km time trial from Santillana del Mar to Torrelavega, home of former three-time world champion Oscar Freire.

Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo) is the first man down the start ramp at 14:06 local time. The favourite for stage victory is Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team), and he begins his effort at 15:10.

The early starters set off at one-minute intervals in the reverse order of their place on general classification, with the gap extending to two minutes for the final 12 riders.

As per UCI regulations, Movistar’s Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde have been separated – Quintana will be the fourth last starter rather than third last – while red jersey Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is the last starter, at 17:02 local time.

Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the time trial.

Results