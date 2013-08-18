Stars gather in Aspen ahead of USA Pro Challenge
Froome not considering GC after post-Tour break
The USA Pro Challenge kicked off in Aspen, Colorado with the team presentation at Snowmass Village last night, with Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky) and green jersey winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) headlining the event.
Although the tough climbs of Colorado should suit Froome on paper, he said that he is still trying to get back into form after a series of exhibition criteriums and some time off after the Tour.
“Hopefully, I can be here to help one of my teammates get the title," Froome told the fans at the presentation. "I’ve taken a bit of time off after the Tour and I’m going to try to use this race to try and get back into the swing of things and get ready for the World Championships.”
The seven-stage races begins on Monday with a circuit in Aspen, and concludes next Sunday with another high-speed stage in Denver. In between, there are numerous high-altitude ascents to tackle and several tricky finishes.
The festivities have already gotten underway in Aspen, with several recreational rides. The Aspen Sprint Challenge for amateur racers gets the competition underway tonight.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy