Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite team rides again

Image 1 of 4 The NoTubes Teams put on quite a show this weekend. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 4 Sarah Kaufman riding her first race for the NoTubes Elite Women (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 4 Shannon Gibson (NoTubes) after riding her last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 4 Sarah Kaufman (NoTubes) riding her last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite Team announced it has returned for a second season. Coming off of a victorious inaugural year, the women are poised to repeat their success with an even stronger team and additional sponsors.

The 2012 roster includes returning members Nina Baum, Shannon Gibson, Kathy Sherwin and U23 rider Kaila Hart. Joining them will be four additional riders: Vicki Barclay, Susan Haywood, Sarah Kaufmann, and Jenny Smith.

"We're excited to add several new women to our team who embrace all disciplines in mountain biking," said Shannon Gibson, who doubles as team manager. "Not only are these ladies tremendous athletes who excel in a variety of events, but they are excellent ambassadors for women in mountain biking."

In their debut race, the ladies geared up and took on 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo where they repeated last year's win in the 4-person women category. Old Pueblo guest of honor and Olympic medalist, Susan DeMattei, made a guest appearance on the team and helped the women secure their victory.

The team's full schedule will include US ProXCT, World Cup cross country, national and world championships, marathon, National Ultra Endurance (NUE) series, MTB stage races, super D and enduro events.

"As a team, we are a group with a solid presence in the cycling community who will pull together and support each other - a whole greater than the sum of the parts," said Gibson. "As individuals, we are all excited to have the privilege of being outside, riding bikes with old friends and new, and inspiring women and girls everywhere with our athleticism, our ability to challenge ourselves to new heights, and our dedication to our sport."