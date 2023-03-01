Sram overhauls Force with new look, new shifters and an integrated power meter

Sram has today announced an update to Force; its second-tier wireless road groupset which sits as the slightly more affordable sibling to the flagship Red.

With it also comes a minor name change; the latest edition of Force is to be known only as Force AXS, rather than Force eTap AXS as before. Sram says the 'eTap' moniker will be phased out from its entire range, saying it's unnecessary now that it's now almost ubiquitous in the lineup.

The slightness of the name change is actually a bit of a clue as to how much of the groupset itself has changed. To coin a favourite phrase, it's certainly "evolution not revolution," and it's evident that Sram has looked elsewhere in its stable for inspiration.

Overall, it has been given a more subtle – and I think premium – finish, with smaller logos and light-catching holographic details throughout. This is by no means unintentional, with Sram specifically marketing the new version of Force as 'super bike ready'.

It's more than just an aesthetic update though. Redesigned shifters, new gearing options, a consolidation of rear derailleurs, and a new power meter construction are the main talking points, so let's dive in and see what's new.

Shifters to rival Rival

The new hood shape is the biggest tangible difference between Forces old and new. It has borrowed the design here from the lower-tier Rival groupset, whose lower-profile hoods and reshaped shift paddles were widely lauded as an improvement over the bulkier Force and Red. The diameter of the hoods is smaller, which Sram says is better for smaller hands, and, interestingly, Sram also says it offers more room between the hood and lever, making it more comfortable for those with bigger hands too. A win-win in my book.

With the step up from Rival to Force, there's also a step up in materials used. Specifically, this means the brake lever is carbon, not alloy, which brings the weight down a smidge. In their downsizing compared to the outgoing Force, the new shifters lose the pad spacing adjustment – Sram says not many people actually used this feature – and they lose the wired blip ports too. Given Sram's Blips are wireless now, this makes sense, but it will deter owners of the wired Blips looking to upgrade. All other technologies remain, including the lever blade reach adjustment.

Interestingly, our Opening Weekend tech gallery highlighted a new Rival-esque Sram lever, so it's a safe bet to assume it's these.

Chainset changes

Another major change for Force 2023 comes at the chainset. Here, Sram has clearly looked to Red with the aesthetics, albeit with black replacing silver as the base colour. There's also a new more-race-focussed chainring size option, with 50/37 being added to the existing 48/35 and 46/33 configurations.

These come alongside a sea of other available chainset configurations across both 1x and 2x, with or without power meter integration, in standard or wide axles, with crank lengths ranging from 165 to 177.5mm in 2.5mm increments.

Notably – and in my opinion, unfortunately – those who want to benefit from the spider-based integrated Quarq power meter will now be forced into the same quandary as Red owners. Like Red, Force now 'benefits' from what Sram calls direct-mount power meter integration, essentially bonding the electronics permanently to the chainring(s). This means when your chainrings wear out, your power meter will need to be replaced.

There are positives to this, Sram says, predominantly in weight savings (to the tune of 94g for 1x chainsets and 104g for 2x chainsets), as well as in stiffness and shift feel, albeit neither of these is quantifiable according to the brand. Sram also claims it offers a reduction in the 'shift error rate' versus the previous configuration, and that it inherits the same error rate as Red.

To offset the obvious negative associated with this design, Sram says its rings are "incredibly long-lasting," – it doesn't state a mileage figure – and also offers a discount and recycling program for those who do need a replacement.

In more positive news, though, the DUB spindle-based power meter that sits within the crank axle, which was introduced alongside Rival, is available too. So there's an alternative for those who don't mind the reduced accuracy (3% vs 1.5%) and one-sided measurement.

Elsewhere, at the rear, two become one – or three become two, depending on how you look at it – as the new Force AXS derailleur comes with a single cage length that is compatible with all standard cassette options (up to 10-36T). XPLR still remains a separate option for wider cassettes, compatible with 10-36 or 10-44T sprockets.

Like the rest of the groupset, the new derailleur follows suit with the black aesthetic, complete with a small holographic Force logo, and maintains the Orbit fluid damper and dual compatibility with 1x and 2x chainsets.

Sram is committed to its flat-top chain, so it's no surprise to see that continue in line, and the cassettes remain unchanged from before, meaning you can choose from 10-28, 10-30, 10-33, 10-36 and 10-44 XPLR.

Pricing starts at $1,832.00 / £1,533.00 / €1,715.00 for a 1x groupset without power, rising to $2,640.00 / £2,228.00 / €2,515.00 for a 2x groupset with integrated chainring-based power.

2x with power meter : $2,640.00 / £2,228.00 / €2,515.00

: $2,640.00 / £2,228.00 / €2,515.00 2x (wide gearing) with power meter : $2,201.00 / £1,859.00 / €2,080.00

: $2,201.00 / £1,859.00 / €2,080.00 1x with power meter : $2,142.00 / £1,803.00 / €2,017.00

: $2,142.00 / £1,803.00 / €2,017.00 2x no power meter : $2,115.00 / £1,751.00 / €1,980.00

: $2,115.00 / £1,751.00 / €1,980.00 1x no power meter: $1,832.00 / £1,533.00 / €1,715.00

Separately, the new Force shifters are different to those spotted in use at the Movistar December training camp, which featured a more curved upper, not unlike Shimano's GRX Di2. Therefore, the rumours continue to swirl about a potential new version of Red.

On the subject of Red, while it's not a new groupset, there is news today surrounding Sram Red's 'oil-slick' or 'rainbow' effect components. These were originally given to Sram's sponsored world champions only, and more recently, components with the finish have been made available to purchase in SRAM's mountain bike category. Now, though, the road cassette and 12-speed flat-top chain are now available to buy for road bikes too.

Elsewhere, there's also a new four-dock charge unit for eTap batteries. This will be music to the ears of anyone with multiple SRAM bikes in the household, offering the ability to charge four batteries concurrently. The dock is complete with USB-C charging and higher capacity, meaning two batteries can now be charged in less time than one with the existing solo chargers.