Spitz proves comeback successful
Olympic Champion wins in Albstadt at Bundesliga round
Sabine Spitz (Central Pro) won her third race back after returning to racing following surgery and eight months out of competition. The German and her teammate Lisi Osl went one-two at the International Mountain Bike Bundesliga round in Albstadt, Germany, on Sunday. The win came at the HC-categorized Gonso Albstadt MTB Classic.
Spitz, the 2008 Olympic cross country Champion, overcame heavy rain and extremely muddy and difficult conditions to take the win ahead of Osl and Annika Langvad.
"It's sensational that I could win here in Albstadt again if you knew the history of my season thus far," said Spitz.
"I had a few problems initially, but then I found my rhythm. This victory gives me new confidence for the remainder of the season," she said.
Spitz admitted she was helped by a bit of bad luck for her teammate, Osl, who was sharing the lead with her, but then flatted.
The German returned to elite, international racing at the Offenburg World Cup in Germany in May.
