Spitz returns to competition in Offenburg

Sabine Spitz (Central Ghost) (Image credit: Ralf Schuable)

Olympic Champion and marathon World Champion Sabine Spitz will make her comeback to racing at the UCI mountain bike World Cup this weekend in Offenburg. The German is looking foward to racing in her "home" round of the World Cup.

Spitz has been out of competition for eight months. During that time she underwent surgeries for a groin injury.

Her first race back will be an emotionally charged experience. "It is a welcome coincidence that I can venture back into racing at home - especially in Offenburg. I'm looking forward to racing again," she said.

Spitz and the others will compete on a 5.1km course on Sunday. She is keeping her expectations modest. "It is important that I get some feedback from my body about my condition. Then I can build up for the second half of the season." She'll start near the back of the field, but believes a top-30 finish is possible.

Spitz will be joined by Central Pro teammates Lisi Osl and Anna Gradl. An injured teammate Mona Eiberweiser will cheer them on from the sideline.