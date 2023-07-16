Spectator causes multi-rider crash on Tour de France stage 15

Multiple riders fall during the mass crash on stage 15 of the Tour de France

The Tour de France peloton has been held up by a second mass crash in as many stages after multiple riders fell following a collision with a spectator at the side of the road.

The spectator in question appeared to stick their arm out just as the peloton, led by Jumbo-Visma, was passing through a narrowing in the road with 128km to run on stage 15. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) was caught, going down and leaving numerous riders behind him with nowhere to go.

Riders including Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Kevin Vermaerke (Team dsm-firmenich), Lars van den Berg (Groupama-FDJ) Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny) went down in the crash, though all riders caught in the fall were reported to be back up and running shortly afterwards.

Jumbo-Visma rider Nathan Van Hooydonck went down heavily, hitting the ground hard after hitting Kuss. The Belgian sat on the ground for some time before getting up and running again.

Shortly after the crash, the peloton, which was previously at 40 seconds from the leading breakaway riders, slowed down as part of a self-neutralisation to allow those affected to get back on.

As riders caught in the crash got back on over the next 10km, the gap to the break grew out over four minutes.

At time of writing, there were no further abandons at the Tour de France as a result of the crash.

The stage continued towards Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc with Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) off the front of the break with a 33-man chase group between them and the peloton.

