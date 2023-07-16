Spectator causes multi-rider crash on Tour de France stage 15
Peloton held up 50km into mountain stage by second mass crash in as many days
The Tour de France peloton has been held up by a second mass crash in as many stages after multiple riders fell following a collision with a spectator at the side of the road.
The spectator in question appeared to stick their arm out just as the peloton, led by Jumbo-Visma, was passing through a narrowing in the road with 128km to run on stage 15. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) was caught, going down and leaving numerous riders behind him with nowhere to go.
Riders including Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Kevin Vermaerke (Team dsm-firmenich), Lars van den Berg (Groupama-FDJ) Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny) went down in the crash, though all riders caught in the fall were reported to be back up and running shortly afterwards.
Jumbo-Visma rider Nathan Van Hooydonck went down heavily, hitting the ground hard after hitting Kuss. The Belgian sat on the ground for some time before getting up and running again.
Shortly after the crash, the peloton, which was previously at 40 seconds from the leading breakaway riders, slowed down as part of a self-neutralisation to allow those affected to get back on.
As riders caught in the crash got back on over the next 10km, the gap to the break grew out over four minutes.
At time of writing, there were no further abandons at the Tour de France as a result of the crash.
The stage continued towards Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc with Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) off the front of the break with a 33-man chase group between them and the peloton.
For goodness sake 🤬A fan holding their phone out causes a mass pile-up 📱#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/xsQEf6XtTeJuly 16, 2023
Tour de France spectator causes a huge crash in the peloton!#TDF2023 📺: Peacock pic.twitter.com/lcEBUZzQldJuly 16, 2023
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
