Live coverage
Tour de France stage 15 live: Vingegaard and Pogacar set for another Alpine duel
Top two on GC separated by 10 seconds ahead of 179km mountain stage to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc
'Pain in my backside' - Hindley takes hit in crash-marred Tour de France stage 14
Australian slips from third to fourth overall after being injured in a mass pileup that temporarily neutralized race
TV and photo motorbikes suspended on Tour de France stage 15 for blocking Tadej Pogacar
Fines also handed out after Col de Joux Plane incident, teammate Yates calls it an 'absolute disgrace'
'I wasted a bullet' – Pogacar's attack blocked by motorbike at Tour de France
Slovenian misses out on bonus atop Joux Plane to Vingegaard
Tour de France deadlock remains despite Jumbo-Visma power play for Vingegaard
'We wanted to make it a tough day' says Kuss after Dutch squad drive peloton throughout opening day in the Alps
And the new GC top 10 after Vingegaard gained a second on Pogačar.
A look at the stage 15 result.
Yesterday we saw a titanic battle between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar as Carlos Rodríguez punched away on the final descent to Morzine to take the stage win and move up to third overall.
Tour de France: Carlos Rodríguez strikes for win on stage 14 as Vingegaard gains valuable second on Joux Plane
Just under an hour to go until the riders roll out to start the day.
And the map of the stage.
A look at today's official stage 15 profile.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 15 of the 2023 Tour de France!
