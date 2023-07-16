Tour de France stage 15 live: Vingegaard and Pogacar set for another Alpine duel

Refresh

And the new GC top 10 after Vingegaard gained a second on Pogačar. (Image credit: FirstCycling)

A look at the stage 15 result. (Image credit: FirstCycling)

Yesterday we saw a titanic battle between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar as Carlos Rodríguez punched away on the final descent to Morzine to take the stage win and move up to third overall. Tour de France: Carlos Rodríguez strikes for win on stage 14 as Vingegaard gains valuable second on Joux Plane (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just under an hour to go until the riders roll out to start the day.

And the map of the stage. (Image credit: GEOATLAS)

A look at today's official stage 15 profile. (Image credit: ASO)