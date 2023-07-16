Live coverage

Tour de France stage 15 live: Vingegaard and Pogacar set for another Alpine duel

By Daniel Ostanek
Top two on GC separated by 10 seconds ahead of 179km mountain stage to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com- 15/07/2023 - Cycling - 2023 Tour de France - Stage 14 Annemasse to Morzine les Portes du Soleil (151.8km) - Jai Hindley, Bora Hansgrohe.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey cycles ahead of UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the best young rider's white jersey in the final ascent on the Col de Joux Plane during the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 152 km between Annemasse and Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, in the French Alps, on July 15, 2023. (Photo by Bernard PAPON / POOL / AFP)

(Image credit: Bernard PAPON / POOL / AFP Getty Images)

And the new GC top 10 after Vingegaard gained a second on Pogačar.

Tour de France 2023 stage 14 GC FirstCycling

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

A look at the stage 15 result.

Tour de France 2023 stage 14 result FirstCycling

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

MORZINE LES PORTES DU SOLEIL FRANCE JULY 15 Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the stage fourteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 1518km stage from Annemasse to Morzine les Portes du Soleil UCIWT on July 15 2023 in Morzine les Portes du Soleil France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just under an hour to go until the riders roll out to start the day.

And the map of the stage.

The map of stage 15 of the 2023 Tour de France

(Image credit: GEOATLAS)

A look at today's official stage 15 profile.

Profile of stage 15 of the 2023 Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 15 of the 2023 Tour de France!

