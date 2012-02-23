Specialized-lululemon ready for Belgian frontier

Image 1 of 2 Specialized - lululemon before the start, they would finish as best team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 2 Best young rider was Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

After a successful start to the season for Specialized-lululemon in Qatar, where Trixi Worrack picked up a stage win and Chloe Hosking won the best young rider's classification, the fledgling team is now turning its focus toward Europe, with the first foray coming in this weekend's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

With a light wind, sunshine and relatively warm spring weather forecast for Saturday's race, it's not the typical cold, wet and windy classics conditions, but they may better suit the team having just come from the heat in Qatar.

Worrack will be counted on again if the race comes down to a small selection, with the German already having shown her strong form in the lead-up to the race.

The team will stay in Belgium and hit their next race on the Wednesday, Le Samyn des Dames. The French race has normally been run exclusively as a men's event but has expanded to cater for the women as well in 2012.

Specialized-lululemon for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Le Samyn:

Chloe Hosking (Aus), Ellen van Dijk (Ned) , Emilia Fahlin (Swe), Katie Colclough (GBr) and Trixi Worrack (Ger)