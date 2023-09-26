Specialized launches Creo 2 with a brand-new motor and more gravel capability

Specialized has released a brand new version of it's Creo drop bar electric bike in the form of the Creo 2. Specialized launched the Turbo Creo e-bike back in 2019 and it seems the time is right for the brand to update the platform.

Specialized says that thanks to some new updates and design changes, the Creo 2 is the most capable drop bar e-bike ever made, as well as being the lightest in its class. It weighs in at between 12.96kg (28lb, 9.2oz) and 14.47 kg (31lb, 14.4oz) for a size 56, depending on spec. The California-based brand claims it has focused on three key areas regarding the new machine; capability, amplification and compliance.

Specialized also claims the Creo 2 defies categories. All new models ship with 47c Specialized Tracer gravel tyres and the brand says the electronic power and capabilities of the bike mean users won't have to choose between road or gravel. The brand says the power of the bike takes care of on road feel but the 47c gravel tyres allow you to take if off road whenever you like.

The new bike has received a brand new motor system from Specialized called the SL 1.2. The updated Future Shock 3.0 system that features on the new Specialized Roubaix SL8 we covered recently can also be found across the range. There's also new geometry, as well as an accompanying smart phone app and Specialized turbo operating system which we go into more detail on below.

The Creo 2 will be available in three versions (Image credit: Specialized )

New SL 1.2 motor

Previous Turbo Creo bikes used the Specialized SL1.1 e-bike motor system. This has been redesigned and Specialized says the new SL1.2 motor unit is the quietest e-bike system in the world. The new motor is not backwards compatible with the Turbo Creo and the brand states this is a full motor and bike re-design not a facelift project.

The new motor's power has been upgraded from 280 to 320 watts and is paired with a 320wh battery. This is said to provide 33% more power and 43% more torque (50Nm). This power is delivered across Evo, Sport and Turbo modes. Depending on how you use it, the battery is said to provide a range of up to 120 miles and a maximum speed assist of 28mph. This is, of course, determined by region.

The brand says 'range to weight' has been a key consideration for them in the design of the SL1.2 system. E-bike batteries add weight, Specialized says the SL1-320 battery is smaller and lighter whilst providing better range with a lower overall weight. Apparently, this is achieved thanks to the electronic motors reducer gears spinning at an optimal 4-5,000 RPM providing more range whilst the rider spins at between 80-100 RPM.

Q- Factor has been narrowed by 12mm and overall width is 169mm. The brand says a narrower figure could have been achieved but motor sealing and protection against pressure washing was also a key consideration. The motor casing has received a honeycomb structure outer casing in a bid to quieten motor noise which is said to be reduced by up to 40 decibels. A water bottle cage range extender can be installed to boost range by 160 watt hours or 50%.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Specialized ) Range metrics for 25KPH speed limits (Image credit: Specialized ) Range Metrics for 45KPH speed limits

Added comfort and compliance

The Creo 2 appears to have received some extra comfort and compliance boosting features. A revised frame geometry now features a slacker 71-degree head tube angle, lower bottom bracket, shorter handlebar stem and a taller stack height. Specialized says this creates a more endurance focused position to take weight off shoulders, hands and the neck.

The bike is said to have been tuned specifically for higher volume tyres. 47c Specialized Tracer gravel tyres come stock on all three Creo 2 models and tyre size can be increased to 2.2in.

The Creo 2 - like the new Roubaix SL8 - has also received the new Future Shock 3.0 unit with hydraulic damper and more tuneability which can be achieved with three different spring options and additional preload spacers. The top two models will feature the flagship 3.3 Future Shock unit whilst the Comp model will receive the 3.2 unit.

Full length fenders as well as front and rear pannier racks can also be fitted to the Creo 2. The maximum tyre size that can be used with fenders is 47c. Every model is also fitted with a 27.2 diameter dropper post to aid descending on steeper terrain or getting on and off the bike.

Off and on road capability looks to be accounted for (Image credit: Specialized )

Turbo operating system and app

The Creo 2 can be controlled and customized using the Turbo operating system and new Specialized app.

The operating system can be monitored and controlled via an LCD display point in the bikes top tube. Two small buttons which can be mounted anywhere on the handlebars can be used to scroll through several different displays on the screen as well as the three motor modes: Eco, Sport and Turbo. A Micro Tune function also lets users select 10 Watt increments within each mode for additional fine tuning.

The new Specialized app allows users to pair with their bike using and provides a wide range of customization options and ride metrics. Everything from motor tuning, to service interval settings, bike registration and motor lock to deter potential thieves can be achieved via the app. Apple, Strava, Wahoo and Garmin integration is also supported. There are also over the air system updates which Specialized says should mean the user experience should improve over time.

The new motor is not backwards compatible with Turbo Creo bikes (Image credit: Specialized )

The Creo 2 range will be comprised of three models: Comp, Expert, and the top tier S-Works models.

All bikes use a Specialized FACT 11r carbon frame, which is said to reduce frame weight by 120grams for a 1280 gram frame for a size 56cm model. SRAM Apex, Force and Red drivetrain equipment is used on each model respectively, as well as 160mm and 180mm size disc rotors for ample stopping power.

There are carbon Roval Terra wheelsets for Expert and S-Works models whilst the Comp bike gets an alloy DT Swiss wheelset.

Brand X mechanical dropper posts are fitted to Comp and Expert bikes whilst the S-Works model receives an AXS electronic wireless dropper.

Prices start at $6,500, £5,000, €6,000 for the SRAM Apex AXS base model and rising to $14,000, £12,000, €13,000 for the top spec SRAM Red AXS.

The top tube mounted display screen (Image credit: Specialized )