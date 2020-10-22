Specialized announces 'cheaper' Aethos Pro and Expert models
Specialized's Aethos family grows with three new models
When Specialized launched the S-Works Aethos two weeks ago it threw a curveball at the cycling industry. An alternative approach to the bike design ethos and some seriously impressive performance figures in weight and stiffness makes it one of the best road bikes available. The S-Works Aethos frameset is beautifully crafted and ultra-refined, with a ride quality that continues to capture the hearts of all those that ride it. However, for consumers who wanted to buy one for themselves, the price tag is, unfortunately, an equally impressive figure.
- Read our Specialized S-Works Aethos review
For those that don't want to pay the premium for the range-topping S-Works models, Specialized has announced three new Aethos models to cater for those on less lavish budgets. Specialized's new Aethos models come in two Pro models and an Expert build.
The Expert and Pro models are built around the same Aethos frame designs, but made from Specialized's Fact 10R carbon and layup rather than the S-Works Fact 12R material. As the Aethos' design is primarily based on the optimisation of tube shapes, Specialized claims the ride quality and handling is unaffected by using the Fact 10R carbon. The Fact 10R frames weigh in at a still-very-respectable claimed 699g (Satin Carbon/Flake Silver colourway), just 114g heavier than the S-Works model. Other than the material and mechanical cable routing compatibility, the Fact 10R frames share the same geometry and features. This means you get the same sharp handling of the S-Works Aethos and Tarmac SL7 as well as neat touches such as a BSA threaded bottom bracket, standard seat clamp and removable front derailleur mount.
Specialized Aethos Pro
The Aethos Pro comes in two build options that cater to both Shimano or SRAM preferences. Both are equipped with Roval's lightweight Alpinist CL wheels and S-Works Turbo tyres. Both models come equipped with a power meter as standard although the SRAM Force eTAP Pro will retail for £7,500 - £250 more than the Ultegra Di2 model. In terms of weight, the Ultegra-equipped model tips the scales at 6.58kg and the SRAM version comes in a little heavier at 6.82kg.
The SRAM-equipped Aethos Pro comes in two colours; Gloss Blush/Satin Tarmac Black and Satin Blue Murano/Carbon/Cobalt while the Shimano bike will only be available in the latter.
Specialized Aethos Expert
While it's hard to describe a bike that costs £5,500 as a 'budget' option, the Aethos Expert is almost half the price of the S-Works version. It's also £1,750 cheaper than the equivalent Pro model yet features the same Fact 10r Aethos frameset. The Aethos Expert is powered by Shimano's Ultegra Di2 groupset but saves money over the Pro model by substituting in an alloy handlebar, DT-Swiss R470 wheelset, and the Power Expert saddle. Weight is still impressive with the Aethos Expert coming in at 7.14kg according to Specialized's figures.
Those purchasing the Expert model can choose between Gloss Ice Blue/Teal Tint/Flake Silver or Satin Red Tint/Dream Silver colourways.
The Specialized Aethos full range
Specialized S-Works Aethos - Founder's Edition
S-Works Aethos Fact 12r Carbon
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset
Roval Alpinist Carbon Seatpost
Roval Alpinist CLX wheels
Specialized Dual-sided power meter
£13,000 / $14,500 / AU$22,000
Specialized S-Works Aethos - Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
S-Works Aethos Fact 12r Carbon
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset
S-Works Short & Shallow handlebars with S-Works SL stem
Roval Alpinist CLX wheels
Specialized Dual-sided power meter
£10,750 /$12,500 / AU$18,500
Specialized S-Works Aethos - SRAM Red ETAP AXS
S-Works Aethos Fact 12r Carbon
SRAM RED eTAP AXS groupset
S-Works Short & Shallow handlebars with S-Works SL stem
Roval Alpinist CLX wheels
SRAM RED AXS Power Meter
£10,750 /$12,500 / AU$18,500
Specialized Aethos Pro - SRAM Force ETAP AXS
Aethos Fact 10r Carbon
SRAM Force eTAP groupset
S-Works Short & Shallow handlebars with Pro SL stem
Roval Alpinist CL wheels
£7,500 / $7,400 / AU$10,750
Specialized Aethos Pro - Shimano Ultegra Di2
Aethos Fact 10r Carbon
Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8050 groupset
S-Works Short & Shallow handlebars with Pro SL stem
Roval Alpinist CL wheels
£7,250 / $7,400 / AU$N/A
Specialized Aethos Expert - Shimano Ultegra Di2
Aethos Fact 10r Carbon
Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8050 groupset
Expert Short & Shallow handlebars with Pro SL stem
DT R470 Disc wheels
£5,500 / $5,200 / AU$N/A
S-Works Aethos frameset
S-Works Aethos Frameset
S-Works Aethos Fact 12r Carbon
S-Works Fact Carbon fork
Roval Alpinist Carbon Seatpost
Removable front derailleur hanger
£4,000 / $5,200 / AU$8,000
Aethos 10r Frameset
Fact 10r Carbon
Fact Carbon fork
Roval Alpinist Carbon Seatpost
Removable front derailleur hanger
£N/A / $3,200 / AU$N/A
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.