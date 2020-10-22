Specialized announces 'cheaper' Aethos Pro and Expert models

When Specialized launched the S-Works Aethos two weeks ago it threw a curveball at the cycling industry. An alternative approach to the bike design ethos and some seriously impressive performance figures in weight and stiffness makes it one of the best road bikes available. The S-Works Aethos frameset is beautifully crafted and ultra-refined, with a ride quality that continues to capture the hearts of all those that ride it. However, for consumers who wanted to buy one for themselves, the price tag is, unfortunately, an equally impressive figure.

For those that don't want to pay the premium for the range-topping S-Works models, Specialized has announced three new Aethos models to cater for those on less lavish budgets. Specialized's new Aethos models come in two Pro models and an Expert build.

The Expert and Pro models are built around the same Aethos frame designs, but made from Specialized's Fact 10R carbon and layup rather than the S-Works Fact 12R material. As the Aethos' design is primarily based on the optimisation of tube shapes, Specialized claims the ride quality and handling is unaffected by using the Fact 10R carbon. The Fact 10R frames weigh in at a still-very-respectable claimed 699g (Satin Carbon/Flake Silver colourway), just 114g heavier than the S-Works model. Other than the material and mechanical cable routing compatibility, the Fact 10R frames share the same geometry and features. This means you get the same sharp handling of the S-Works Aethos and Tarmac SL7 as well as neat touches such as a BSA threaded bottom bracket, standard seat clamp and removable front derailleur mount.

Image 1 of 2 Specialized Aethos Pro SRAM Force (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 2 Specialized Aethos Pro Shimano Ultegra (Image credit: Specialized)

Specialized Aethos Pro

The Aethos Pro comes in two build options that cater to both Shimano or SRAM preferences. Both are equipped with Roval's lightweight Alpinist CL wheels and S-Works Turbo tyres. Both models come equipped with a power meter as standard although the SRAM Force eTAP Pro will retail for £7,500 - £250 more than the Ultegra Di2 model. In terms of weight, the Ultegra-equipped model tips the scales at 6.58kg and the SRAM version comes in a little heavier at 6.82kg.

The SRAM-equipped Aethos Pro comes in two colours; Gloss Blush/Satin Tarmac Black and Satin Blue Murano/Carbon/Cobalt while the Shimano bike will only be available in the latter.

(Image credit: Specialized)

Specialized Aethos Expert

While it's hard to describe a bike that costs £5,500 as a 'budget' option, the Aethos Expert is almost half the price of the S-Works version. It's also £1,750 cheaper than the equivalent Pro model yet features the same Fact 10r Aethos frameset. The Aethos Expert is powered by Shimano's Ultegra Di2 groupset but saves money over the Pro model by substituting in an alloy handlebar, DT-Swiss R470 wheelset, and the Power Expert saddle. Weight is still impressive with the Aethos Expert coming in at 7.14kg according to Specialized's figures.

Those purchasing the Expert model can choose between Gloss Ice Blue/Teal Tint/Flake Silver or Satin Red Tint/Dream Silver colourways.

The Specialized Aethos full range

Image 1 of 6 Specialized Aethos S-Works Founders Edition (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 6 Specialized Aethos S-Works Shimano Dura-Ace (Image credit: Specialized) Image 3 of 6 Specialized Aethos S-Works Sram Red (Image credit: Specialized) Image 4 of 6 Specialized Aethos Pro Shimano Ultegra (Image credit: Specialized) Image 5 of 6 Specialized Aethos Pro SRAM Force (Image credit: Specialized) Image 6 of 6 Specialized Aethos Expert (Image credit: Specialized)

Specialized S-Works Aethos - Founder's Edition

S-Works Aethos Fact 12r Carbon

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset

Roval Alpinist Carbon Seatpost

Roval Alpinist CLX wheels

Specialized Dual-sided power meter

£13,000 / $14,500 / AU$22,000

Specialized S-Works Aethos - Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

S-Works Aethos Fact 12r Carbon

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset

S-Works Short & Shallow handlebars with S-Works SL stem

Roval Alpinist CLX wheels

Specialized Dual-sided power meter

£10,750 /$12,500 / AU$18,500

Specialized S-Works Aethos - SRAM Red ETAP AXS

S-Works Aethos Fact 12r Carbon

SRAM RED eTAP AXS groupset

S-Works Short & Shallow handlebars with S-Works SL stem

Roval Alpinist CLX wheels

SRAM RED AXS Power Meter

£10,750 /$12,500 / AU$18,500

Specialized Aethos Pro - SRAM Force ETAP AXS

Aethos Fact 10r Carbon

SRAM Force eTAP groupset

S-Works Short & Shallow handlebars with Pro SL stem

Roval Alpinist CL wheels

£7,500 / $7,400 / AU$10,750

Specialized Aethos Pro - Shimano Ultegra Di2

Aethos Fact 10r Carbon

Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8050 groupset

S-Works Short & Shallow handlebars with Pro SL stem

Roval Alpinist CL wheels

£7,250 / $7,400 / AU$N/A

Specialized Aethos Expert - Shimano Ultegra Di2

Aethos Fact 10r Carbon

Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8050 groupset

Expert Short & Shallow handlebars with Pro SL stem

DT R470 Disc wheels

£5,500 / $5,200 / AU$N/A

S-Works Aethos frameset

Image 1 of 7 Specialized Aethos Frameset, Satin Carbon/Red Gold Chameleon/Bronze Foil (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 7 Specialized Aethos Frameset, Satin Carbon/Jet Fuel (Image credit: Specialized) Image 3 of 7 Specialized Aethos Frameset, Satin Carbon/Gloss Black Chrome (Image credit: Specialized) Image 4 of 7 Specialized Aethos Frameset, Gloss Snake Eye Chameleon/Monocoat Black (Image credit: Specialized) Image 5 of 7 Specialized Aethos Frameset, Gloss Forest Green/Gold Pearl/Flake Silver (Image credit: Specialized) Image 6 of 7 Specialized Aethos Frameset, Gloss Clay/Flake Silver (Image credit: Specialized) Image 7 of 7 Specialized Aethos Frameset Satin Flake Silver Red/Gold Chameleon Tint (Image credit: Specialized)

S-Works Aethos Frameset

S-Works Aethos Fact 12r Carbon

S-Works Fact Carbon fork

Roval Alpinist Carbon Seatpost

Removable front derailleur hanger

£4,000 / $5,200 / AU$8,000

Aethos 10r Frameset

Fact 10r Carbon

Fact Carbon fork

Roval Alpinist Carbon Seatpost

Removable front derailleur hanger

£N/A / $3,200 / AU$N/A