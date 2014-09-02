Specialized 40th anniversary Allez - 74 available

Image 1 of 8 For its 40th anniversary, Specialized has produced 74 limited edition lugged steel Allez bicycles (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 8 For its 40th anniversary, Specialized has produced 74 limited edition lugged steel Allez bicycles (Image credit: Specialized) Image 3 of 8 A sticker on the seat tube denotes the year Specialized was established (Image credit: Specialized) Image 4 of 8 Steel lugs and tubing come together to create a classically styled bike (Image credit: Specialized) Image 5 of 8 The steel lug which will eventually join the top tube and seat tube (Image credit: Specialized) Image 6 of 8 Mike DiNicci, one of the original frame designers at Specialized, scrutinised every detail of the 40th anniversary frames (Image credit: Specialized) Image 7 of 8 Only 74 of these frames will ever be made (Image credit: Specialized) Image 8 of 8 Each frame will have the same red paint job and will be numbered. We believe there will be only one frame size available, what this is remains unknown (Image credit: Specialized)

In celebration of Specialized's 40th anniversary, the Californian based bicycle company will be auctioning off 74 lugged steel Allez framsets for charity.

In collaboration with Mark DiNucci, one of their original frame builders, Specialized has produced a one time run of 74 frames, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to World Bicycle Relief (WBR).

WBR is a non profit organisation founded in 2005 that distributes bicycles in the developing world to aid poverty relief, and disaster recovery initiatives. Since 2005, WBR has provided more than 195,000 specially designed, and locally assembled Buffalo bicycles to disaster survivors, students, health care workers, and entrepreneurs. Specialized is not the first major brand to partner with WBR, with SRAM, Pedro’s and Cane Creek among others having supported the non-profit organization.

“Keeping with the 40th theme, we will build the 40th Anniversary Allez in the very factory that created the first Stumpjumper, a factory that continues to produce some of the finest handmade bikes in the world,” said Bryant Bainbridge, who was R&D manager for Specialized in the 80s.

To sell the frames, Specialized has partnered with eBay’s Giving Works. The 74 limited edition Allez frames are not a commercial product, and once sold, will never be made again.

Included with the Allez will be a limited edition Merino wool sweater, winter and summer cycling caps, exclusive leather S-Works Toupe saddle with matching leather saddle bag, and matching leather bar tape. It sounds like all 74 framesets will share the same size, but we've received no word on what that size is.

The frameset will then be shipped in its presentation box to the Specialized dealer of the buyers choosing, and will not be opened until it reaches the owners hands.