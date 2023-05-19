Spanish rider Arturo Gravalos dies aged 25

Arturo Gravalos, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2021, has died, the Eolo-Kometa team have confirmed.

The Spanish rider, who turned 25 in March, died early on Friday morning, May 19.

In a statement of "deep sorrow and immense pain", the Italian Eolo-Kometa team confirmed the news on Friday morning.

"His death leaves an irreplaceable hole in our hearts, since we will never forgot his joy and everlasting smile," read the statement.

"His will to live, always present even before the onset of the disease, left us thousands of magical moments in and out of competition."

Gravalos underwent surgery on a brain tumour in November 2021 after suffering severe headaches in August, during his first season as a professional.

Eolo-Kometa revealed on Friday that he had subsequently had to undergo several further operations as the tumour failed to clear.

"Arturo never gave up, because that was his nature, to put on a race bib again. He did not set a deadline for that return, but he was clear that he was going to face each race as an opportunity given to him by life," read the statement.

“Arturo wanted to leave his mark in the sport he loved so much and in which he generated so much affection; that mark that he left so well to the suffering of rivals in those accelerations that he starred in during his time in the amateur field or even already professional, as in his last race: the Giro del Medio Brenta of 2021.

"Life put so many obstacles in front of him in recent times and he always, always, reacted with the best of his face, overcoming them with the greatest of positivism. He kept his sorrow or regret to himself, refusing to give it continuity. Armed with his huge smile, his closeness and his frankness, he was all about building, supporting, praising and thanking. We will never forget you, Arturo. Rest in peace."

Cyclingnews extends its condolences to Gravalos' family and friends.