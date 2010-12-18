Spanish federation president says Contador decision not likely until mid-January

The president of the Spanish cycling federation does not expect a ruling in the Alberto Contador doping case until mid-January, and even that won't be the final decision, as Juan Carlos Castaño said it would probably be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Interviewed by AS.com, Castaño rejected the suggestion by UCI president Pat McQuaid that the case would be resolved quickly. “If the case is so clear, why didn't the UCI solve it in the two months it had the case? To reach a conclusion, the procedures must be observed. I do not expect a resolution until mid-January.”

No matter how the federation rules, the decision will probably be appealed. “My opinion is that the case will end in the CAS, because it won't end happily for all parties. The case is not easy and requires a thorough study,” he said.

Contador tested positive for Clenbuterol on the second rest day of the Tour de France. The UCI withheld the news of the positive control, and Contador's personal press officer revealed it only on September 30. The Tour winner claims that he was the victim of eating contaminated meat.

Operations Greyhound and Puerto

The recent, Operation Greyhound, a doping investigation which once again involves Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes, does not appear to involve cyclists. Castaño sees a relationship between the two investigations, though.

“This shows that Operacion Puerto was left incomplete. First, because since 2006 we are still awaiting authorization to open test records. In addition, it gives the feeling that it was halfway. It was always said that there were other athletes, not just cyclists.