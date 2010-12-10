Operation Greyhound gathers pace with blood bags reportedly found in Leon's fridge

Image 1 of 2 Monies recieved by Fuentes and his co-workers, plus some of the costs incurred by the doping network. The bottom of the page lists the extra prices payable by clients who achieve success in the three Grand Tours and the world championships. (Image credit: Interviú) Image 2 of 2 The UCI still plans to conduct DNA testing on blood seized from Operación Puerto. (Image credit: AFP)

Spanish former mountain biker Alberto Leon, who was implicated in the Operation Puerto doping scandal, has been arrested along with the Dr. Yolanda Fuentes, the sister of Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes, in the latest probe - Operation Greyhound.

Anti-doping agents found several bags of blood in his fridge in the town of El Escorial, north of Madrid yesterday, said Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Publico newspaper said the alleged plot is headed by Dr Eufemiano Fuentes and his sister Yolanda. The police investigation which began last April focused on the Fuentes siblings and Alberto Leon who allegedly supplied banned substances and who is accused of close collaboration in the scandal.

Steeplechase runner Marta Domínguez, who is pregnant, was released on bail on charges of trafficking and distribution of doping substances after more than six hours of questioning in Palencia. She has been temporarily suspended of her position as vice president of the Spanish Athletics Federation.

The federation appealed for the "presumption of innocence" of those involved in the investigation, which is being conducted by the Magistrate's Court number 24 of Madrid. The proceedings have been declared secret.

During Operation Puerto Leon sought to allay attacks in the press saying he was just "a humble worker".

The second largest doping scheme uncovered in Spain has resulted in the arrest of 14 people. Both Alberto Leon and Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes were previously implicated in the ongoing 2006 Operacion Puerto.

In Thursday's simultaneous raids, across five provinces, Spanish police seized a large quantity of anabolic steroids, hormones and EPO, as well as laboratory equipment for blood transfusions.

