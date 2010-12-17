Spanish Olympic chief wants maximum ban if Contador doped

Image 1 of 2 Alberto Contador during his press conference as he tries to explain how his urine sample became contaminated with clenbuterol (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2

The President of the Spanish Olympic Committee has said that Alberto Contador and the track athletes involved in the Operacion Galgo investigation should receive maximum bans if they are found guilty of doping.

Alejandro Blanco has taken strong stance against doping after Spanish sports was rocked by Contador’s positive for Clenbuterol at the Tour de France and the arrest of track runner Marta Dominguez, coaches and sports doctor Eufemiano Fuentes, who was also implicated in Operacion Puerto in 2006.

"In the case of Contador and any other athletes - maximum sanction when we know" if they are guilty,” Blanco told Associated Press news agency. "When it's proven an athlete has doped, there is no debate - authorities need to act."

The Spanish Cycling Federation is currently considering Contador’s defence, with a verdict expected in the New Year. Blanco insisted that Contador will not receive preferential treatment during his disciplinary hearing.

"Until it is proven that an athlete had doped, you can't criticize the athlete," he said. "There is not a single doubt over the ability of our disciplinary committees in any Spanish federation. They respect the rules in that sense, so people can rest assured."

"Nobody fights against doping more than Spain does," he added.

