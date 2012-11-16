Southeast Bike Expo returns for second year

Image 1 of 4 Niner is among the bike manufacturers at the Southeast Bike Expo (Image credit: Southeast Bike Expo) Image 2 of 4 Redbull is an exhibitor at the Southeast Bike Expo (Image credit: Southeast Bike Expo) Image 3 of 4 Specialized set-up at the Southeast Bike Expo (Image credit: Southeast Bike Expo) Image 4 of 4 Shimano at the Southeast Bike Expo (Image credit: Southeast Bike Expo)

The Southeast Bike Expo released dates for its 2013 edition. The three-day event in the southeastern US will kick off with a free dealer-only day on Friday, February 22, 2013. Then, during February 23-24, the expo will be open to the general public.

2013 will be the second year for the regional expo. In 2012, there were over 600 bikes of all types for demo by attendees. With the addition of other major bike brands, up to 1,000 demo bikes are expected to be available for the weekend.

The expo will again include not only mountain bike and road manufacturers, but also other cycling industry vendors.

"Our goal is to put on a fun event in a great location for very low cost to manufacturers, retailers, and consumers," said Brian Molloy.

"We will be returning to The Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers Georgia for our second year. The GIHP is the site of the 1996 Olympic mountain bike cross country course. This gives us the opportunity to use onsite world class mountain bike trails. We will also have an area for road bike demos. This unique outdoor demo area has space for over 1,000 vendors."

The expo introduces consumers to new products and allows them the chance to use them before purchasing them from their local bike shops.

The expo invites manufacturers who have not yet established a market in the southeastern US a chance to increase their market share by meeting with new retailers.

In 2012, the Southeast Bike Expo donated $3300 of its proceeds to IMBA/SORBA this year and will partner with them again for 2013.

For more information on the Southeast Bike Expo, visit www.southeastbikeexpo.com.