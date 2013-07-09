Trending

South Africa names team for mountain bike Worlds

Largest Worlds team yet for the African host nation

Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
South African elite female cross country mountain biker Yolande Speedy has recovered from her injuries and is preparing well for the 2013 UCI MTB

(Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media)
Philip Buys (Scott RSA)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off Road Team) - fourth qualifier

(Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)

Cycling South Africa's Mountain Bike Commission selected its riders for the 2013 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships taking place in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa from August 26 to September 1.

With the world champs taking place at home, in South Africa this year, the nation gets to send a full quota of seven riders in each category including men and women juniors, under 23s and elites.

To make full use of this opportunity, Cycling SA's Mountain Bike Commission decided to apply a policy of maximum participation, and thus to fill the available entry quota. This was drafted into the team selection policy, as a special dispensation for 2013. However, riders were still assessed on the basis of their performances and commitment in the nominated selection races.

"This has resulted in the selection of the biggest team that South Africa has entered in a world championship. Particularly gratifying is the fact that we have been able to select four development riders to the team for the first time. We wish our riders well, and are confident that living, racing and absorbing this experience will have a positive impact on their lives and their future in the sport," read a statement from the federation.

Some of the best known riders named to the South African team include cross country stars Philip Buys and Yolande Speedy and downhillers Greg Minnaar and Andrew Neethling.  Minnaar is the current downhill world champion.

South African team for 2013 Mountain Bike Worlds

Elite men cross country
Philip Buys
Matthys Beukes
Stuart Marais
Max Knox
Renay Groustra
Ben-Melt Swanepoel
Luthando Fatyi

Elite women cross country
Yolande Speedy
Samantha Sanders
Amy Mcdougall
Cherie Vale
Melanie Palframan
Kim Westbrook
Cherise Stander

Under 23 men cross country
Rourke Croeser
James Reid
Luke Roberts
Brendon Davids
Arno Du Toit
Gert Heyns
William Makgopo

Under 23 women cross country
Mariske Strauss
Candice Neethling
Hayley Smith
Ashleigh Moffatt
Sarah Hill
Tayla Odendaal
Rozalia Kubyana

Junior men cross country
Alan Hatherly
Dylan Rebello
Sybrand Strauss
Nicol Carstens
Carlo Marzoppi
Ivan Venter
Louw Kriel

Junior women cross country
Bianca Haw
Marie-Christin Kempf
Marne Botha
Catherine Colyn
Michelle Benson
Jessica Alcock
Hazel Magill

Elite men downhill
Greg Minnaar
Andrew Neethling
Johann Potgieter
Timothy Bentley
Stefan Garlicki
Tiaan Odendaal
Hayden Brown
Alasdair Fey

Elite women downhill
Nadia Botha
Kathryn Fourie

Junior men downhill
Andrew Martin
JP du Plessis
Gregg Brown
Theo Erlangsen
Tian Strooh
Theo Ngubane
Luke Evans