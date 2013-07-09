South Africa names team for mountain bike Worlds

Image 1 of 4 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 South African elite female cross country mountain biker Yolande Speedy has recovered from her injuries and is preparing well for the 2013 UCI MTB (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 3 of 4 Philip Buys (Scott RSA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off Road Team) - fourth qualifier (Image credit: Mike Gladu - velodrome.com)

Cycling South Africa's Mountain Bike Commission selected its riders for the 2013 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships taking place in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa from August 26 to September 1.

With the world champs taking place at home, in South Africa this year, the nation gets to send a full quota of seven riders in each category including men and women juniors, under 23s and elites.

To make full use of this opportunity, Cycling SA's Mountain Bike Commission decided to apply a policy of maximum participation, and thus to fill the available entry quota. This was drafted into the team selection policy, as a special dispensation for 2013. However, riders were still assessed on the basis of their performances and commitment in the nominated selection races.

"This has resulted in the selection of the biggest team that South Africa has entered in a world championship. Particularly gratifying is the fact that we have been able to select four development riders to the team for the first time. We wish our riders well, and are confident that living, racing and absorbing this experience will have a positive impact on their lives and their future in the sport," read a statement from the federation.

Some of the best known riders named to the South African team include cross country stars Philip Buys and Yolande Speedy and downhillers Greg Minnaar and Andrew Neethling. Minnaar is the current downhill world champion.

South African team for 2013 Mountain Bike Worlds

Elite men cross country

Philip Buys

Matthys Beukes

Stuart Marais

Max Knox

Renay Groustra

Ben-Melt Swanepoel

Luthando Fatyi

Elite women cross country

Yolande Speedy

Samantha Sanders

Amy Mcdougall

Cherie Vale

Melanie Palframan

Kim Westbrook

Cherise Stander

Under 23 men cross country

Rourke Croeser

James Reid

Luke Roberts

Brendon Davids

Arno Du Toit

Gert Heyns

William Makgopo

Under 23 women cross country

Mariske Strauss

Candice Neethling

Hayley Smith

Ashleigh Moffatt

Sarah Hill

Tayla Odendaal

Rozalia Kubyana

Junior men cross country

Alan Hatherly

Dylan Rebello

Sybrand Strauss

Nicol Carstens

Carlo Marzoppi

Ivan Venter

Louw Kriel

Junior women cross country

Bianca Haw

Marie-Christin Kempf

Marne Botha

Catherine Colyn

Michelle Benson

Jessica Alcock

Hazel Magill

Elite men downhill

Greg Minnaar

Andrew Neethling

Johann Potgieter

Timothy Bentley

Stefan Garlicki

Tiaan Odendaal

Hayden Brown

Alasdair Fey

Elite women downhill

Nadia Botha

Kathryn Fourie

Junior men downhill

Andrew Martin

JP du Plessis

Gregg Brown

Theo Erlangsen

Tian Strooh

Theo Ngubane

Luke Evans