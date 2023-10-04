Soudal-QuickStep get-together cancelled amid takeover anger and dismay

The future of Soudal-QuickStep remains uncertain as their potential take over by Jumbo-Visma continues to dominate the headlines and details of a deal apparently near completion.

Remco Evenepoel's future has to be confirmed, with the world time trial champion and future Tour de France contender linked to the new team but with a move to Ineos Grenadiers also a possibility. Clarity may only come after October 19, when 2024 team registration is confirmed by the UCI and rider contracts at Soudal-QuickStep may become void as part of the take over process.

Soudal-QuickStep have signed a number of new riders for 2024, including Mikel Landa and young American sprinter Luke Lamperti. However according to Sporza and other Felmish media, the team has cancelled next week’s planned get together, when the foundations for the 2024 season were expected to be made.

Riders and staff at the Belgian squad typically meet from Monday to Wednesday with various jobs to complete as a team, such as measuring the riders' clothing sizes, positioning on the bike and integrating newcomers into the group. Now Belgian media is adamant this won’t take place with HLN reporting similarly.

Yves Lampaert was informed of the cancellation of the get together after competing at Binche-Chimay-Binche on Tuesday.

The Belgian, who is one of just six Soudal-QuickStep riders that may be joining the new ‘mega-team’ on the request of Wout Van Aert, remains in the dark about the situation.

“It is still a mystery to us. I am still convinced that the team will continue next year. Hopefully, we will know more in the coming weeks,” said Lampaert.

"We will wait and see what the team tells us before October 19. It's better to ask Patrick Lefevere for an explanation. They will also know that communication needs to be done. Although it is better for them to provide correct information later than to speak out of turn. Patience is key.”

Lampaert’s teammate Ilan Van Wilder spoke out in stark contrast after his solo win at Tre Valli Varesine, choosing not to stay with the party line and speaking his mind, clearly annoyed at the merger and its possible consequences on his teammates and staff.

“This victory is for our staff and my teammates, to show we don’t agree with all this shit, and we want to continue Soudal-QuickStep,” said van Wilder. “We are strong enough and I hope it will be like this.”

The get together and team building day was also meant to give the team’s superstar rider, Remco Evenepoel, a chance to greet new signings and the rider who was meant to be his new luxury domestique for the 2024 Grand Tours and beyond, Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious).

Lamperti’s arrival coincided with the departure of former headline sprinter at the Belgian team, Fabio Jakobsen, who spent the first six years of his career there and was helped through recovery from a near-death crash by the team, eventually making an incredible comeback and winning a Tour de France stage.

The Dutchman weighed in on the situation after Binche-Chimay-Binche, despite being headed to Team dsm-firmenich for 2024, and expressed similar sadness to Julian Alaphilippe at the possible demise of the Wolfpack.

“If you merge two teams, you have to split them in half, because you can't suddenly go out with twelve soigneurs or mechanics when you normally have six,” said Jakobsen to NOS after his final race for Soudal-QuickStep.

“The team feels like family, so that would mean splitting half of my family. That is never pleasant, but life is not always pleasant, I know all about that.

“I'm not going to experience it, because I'm already gone anyway, but I do look at it with a bit of pain in my stomach. I wonder if it's all worth it. I would prefer to see Quick Step continue to exist.”

On Tuesday, the UCI warned Jumbo-Visma, Soudal Quick-Step and any other teams involved or affected by a merger or take-over, that they must comply with the UCI rules and regulations and respect any existing contracts with riders and team staff.