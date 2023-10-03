Jan Tratnik to remain at Jumbo-Visma in 2024 despite Primoz Roglic departure

Jan Tratnik has signalled that he will remain at Jumbo-Visma next season despite the imminent departure of his compatriot Primož Roglič and the team’s expected merger/take-over with Soudal-QuickStep.

Most of the Jumbo-Visma riders under contract for 2024 are expected to form the core of the new 'mega team', with six or so riders perhaps coming across from Soudal-QuickStep. Remco Evenepoel's 2024 team has still to be confirmed if the merger/take over happens and his current contract becomes void. Both the new team, Ineos Grenadiers and others are reportedly keen to sign him.

Roglič confirmed on Saturday that will leave Jumbo-Visma at the end of this season after the team agreed to release him from his contract a year ahead of schedule. Bora-Hansgrohe and Ineos Grenadiers are believed to be his most likely destinations as he looks to challenge once again for the Tour de France.

Roglič suggested at the weekend that he would reveal his 2024 team after he finishes his season – and his eight-year association with Jumbo-Visma – at Il Lombardia.

Tratnik joined Jumbo-Visma on a two-year deal last winter and he has dispelled rumours that he would follow Roglič in 2024, insisting that his fellow Slovenian’s departure had changed “nothing” about his status.

“For me [it changes] nothing, I still have a contract with Jumbo-Visma,” Tratnik told Eurosport before the start of the Tre Valli Varesine race in Italy.

“One side is friendship, and the other side is the business side. He decided like this, and if he’s happy then I’m also happy, but for me this doesn’t change anything.”

Tratnik has impressed in his debut season at Jumbo-Visma after arriving from Bahrain Victorious. He was due to ride the Giro d’Italia by the eventual winner Roglic’s side but was forced to withdraw after crashing during a training ride in Pescara on the eve of the race.

The 33-year-old later lined out at the Vuelta a España, where he was part of a Jumbo-Visma team that swept the podium through winner Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard and Roglič.

Tratnik helped Roglič to victory at the Giro dell’Emilia on Saturday and he placed ninth at the Coppa Bernocchi on Monday while riding in support of winner Wout van Aert.

He lined up alongside Roglic at Tre Valli Varesine less than 24 hours later but he stressed that Il Lombardia was his teammate’s main objective this week.

“Of course, we will try to win but we will see during the race how it goes,” he said. “But the main focus is now on Lombardia.”