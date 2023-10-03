'We don’t agree with all this shit, we want to continue as Soudal-QuickStep' - Van Wilder

Ilan Van Wilder spoke out about the Jumbo-Visma/Soudal-QuickStep take over after winning Tre Valli Varesine

Ilan Van Wilder dropped a bombshell after winning Tre Valli Varesine, condemning the potential Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-QuickStep merger/take-over in his post-race interview and stating outright that he doesn’t ‘agree with all this shit.”

"I just wanted to make tempo, then I had a gap and then I went full gas, with my sport director Bramati turning crazy in the car saying I had to do a TT until the finish, and I did,” said Van Wilder live on television.

“I had a lot of mental strength from it, these have been difficult weeks for us.

“This victory is for our staff and my teammates, to show we don’t agree with all this shit, and we want to continue Soudal-QuickStep. We are strong enough and I hope it will be like this."

Van Wilder’s comments were the first time any of the riders or staff from Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-QuickStep involved have angrily spoken out in opposition. On Tuesday Van Wilder’s teammate Julian Alaphilippe only described his sadness at the complexity of the situation at Monday’s Coppa Bernocchi. Van Wilder spoke his mind and vented his anger as riders and staff continue to be in the dark about the future of the two teams.

The 23-year-old took the biggest win of his career in the Italian one-day Classic.

“This is the least expected victory of my life because I didn’t feel good in Emilia, with really bad legs. Today I felt much better and in the final, I felt good,” said Van Wilder to CyclingPro.net after the finish.

“I think I chose a good moment. It was not my intention actually but I looked behind and had a gap.”

Van Wilder went on to concur with his earlier sentiment in opposition to the Soudal-Visma news, emphasising that it is ‘we’ and not simply ‘he’ that is against it, speaking on behalf of the whole Belgian team.

“Within mind a lot of emotions from the last week because if you read the newspaper it's not the best times for us as a team and this victory is really for my teammates and the staff to show that the Wolfpack never gives up and we don’t agree with all this shit that is going on,” Van Wilder said.

“I really took a lot of strength from the last days and this really helped.”

Only six or so riders are expected to come across from Soudal-QuickStep as part of the new 'mega team' with most of the Jumbo-Visma riders under contract for 2024 likely to form the core, likely adding to the young Belgian’s frustration as the merger appears more like a takeover.

Earlier today, the UCI also warned both teams involved or affected by a merger or take-over, that they must comply with the UCI rules and regulations and respect any existing contracts with riders and team staff.