Sørensen hoping to help Contador in 2011

Chris Anker Sørensen (Saxo Bank) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Sirotti)

Chris Anker Sørensen shared a room with Alberto Contador at the recent Team Saxo Bank-SunGard training camp, an indication that the Dane could act as a key helper to the three-time Tour de France winner if he avoids a ban for his positive test for Clenbuterol in this year's Tour.

”If all goes well, we're going to ride a lot of races together and I will hopefully be valuable help for him," Sørensen optimistically told the Jyllands-Posten newspaper.

“It was super cool to meet Contador. He seems fine. I had great sympathy for him and shortly after having learned to know him, I am more convinced of his innocence.”

“It's a crazy tough situation for him and I could feel that it's affecting him, but we did not talk about it much. He needed to relax and talk about other stuff, so I let him talk about things that he wanted to," Sørensen concluded.

Sørensen, 26, took his first major win this season at stage eight of the Giro d'Italia. He fought his way alone through the fog to win the first mountaintop finish atop Monte Terminillo.