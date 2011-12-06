Sørensen escapes fractures in Jerusalem crash

Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Sungard) looks forward to stage one. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Chris Anker Sørensen escaped serious injury when he crashed during the pre-race parade lap in Jerusalem today. The Saxo Bank rider was about to take part in an evening criterium in the Israeli capital as part of his team's visit to the country, when a cat ran out in front of riders in the warm-up lap, causing the crash.

Sørensen reportedly fell into a curb and there was concern he had broken his leg, but subsequent examinations at a local hospital found no fractures, his team reported.

"Naturally, we were startled when we heard about Chris and we feared the worst but fortunately there were no fractures. and we're relaeved that we have him back on the road in no time," said team owner Bjarne Riis.

The team was in Israel as part of its 2012 pre-season camp, where riders helped to build a cycling school for Jewish and Muslim children.