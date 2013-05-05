Sonntag leads American Interbanc/Cannondale team

Image 1 of 2 Ben Sonntag (American Interbanc/Cannondale) in the Whiskey 50 (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 2 of 2 Ben Sonntag (American Interbanc/Cannondale) on the Whiskey 50 podium. (Image credit: Cannondale)

In only the second year of racing, the Southern California-based American Interbanc/Cannondale mountain bike team is being led Ben Sonntag, who recently signed for the squad.

"I have some big races on my radar for 2013, and so far we're off to a great start, sitting third overall in the US Pro XCT Series standings and a finishing fourth in the Whiskey 50," said Sonntag.

"I am excited about joining the American Interbanc/Cannondale team and even more excited to be back racing on Cannondale bicycles again. I've raced Cannondales for the majority of my mountain biking career."

Sonntag, who lives in Durango, has groomed himself over the years into one of the top endurance stage racers in North America. An diverse and talented German, Sonntag's resume includes wins at La Ruta de los Conquistadores and the Breck Epic.

"We are excited to have a rider of Ben's caliber flying the American Interbanc / Cannondale team colors, and showcasing the performance of Cannondale bicycles," said American Interbanc/Cannondale team manager Jon Hornbeck.

The squad includes a mix of pro and expert racers who are mixing it up at events throughout Southern California this coming season.