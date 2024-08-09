‘Something to prove there’ - Jonas Vingegaard back racing at Clásica San Sebastián and Tour de Pologne

By
published

Five years after first pro win in Pologne, Vingegaard returns, aiming for overall victory

2019 Tour de Pologne stage 6: Jonas Vingegaard takes his first pro win
2019 Tour de Pologne stage 6: Jonas Vingegaard takes his first pro win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have confirmed that 2024 Tour de France runner-up Jonas Vingegaard will return to racing at the Clásica San Sebastian (August 10) and the Tour de Pologne (August 12-19) in August.

After finishing second in the 2024 Tour de France behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Vingegaard ruled out a return to the Vuelta a España, where he finished second overall in 2023, later this summer.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.