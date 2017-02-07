Small British team for two remaining Track World Cups

Image 1 of 5 Matrix Fitness' Elinor Barker celebrates winning the Elimination race. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 2 of 5 Katie Archibald and Manon Lloyd celebrate their historic victory Image 3 of 5 Chris Latham and Ollie Wood in action Image 4 of 5 Britain's Emily Kay celebrates winning the Women's Omnium Image 5 of 5 Emily Nelson (Great Britain) in the women's pursuit

British Cycling has announced a small team of five riders will contest the upcoming Cali Track World Cup later this month with just three riders to race the Los Angeles Track World Cup the following week. Great Britain topped the medal tally at the second round of the Track World Cup in Apeldoorn in November.

The Cali World Cup round will be held February 17-19, with Los Angeles taking place February 25-26.

"We had a great start to the 2016/17 world cup series campaign with the academy riders relishing the opportunity presented to them by our Olympians taking a post-Rio break. We won seven gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal across the different events and this helped to put us in a great position in terms of qualifying for the world championships," head coach Iain Dyer said of the selection for the World Cups.

The endurance quartet of Emily Kay, Danni Khan, Manon Lloyd and Emily Nelson will be joined by Neah Evans and make up the Cali squad.

For the Los Angeles Track World Cup, Chris Latham is the sole male selected for the event with Elinor Barker and Ellie Dickinson to join the Team WIGGINS rider.

Dyer added that with the majority of the squad building at the World Championships, the two World Cup rounds are important to judge the development of the younger riders in the programme.

"The Cali and Los Angeles rounds of the world cup allows us an opportunity to see how the selected riders are progressing following their recent training block in Majorca," he said. "The rest of the team are focusing upon fine-tuning their preparations for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong in April."