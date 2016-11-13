British top medal table in Apeldoorn UCI Track World Cup

Oliver Wood leads Andrew Tennant, Kian Emadi-Coffin and Mark Stewart of Great Britain during the Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome

The young British team took the top of the medal table in the second UCI Track World Cup round in Apeldoorn, Netherlands this weekend.

Elinor Barker closed out her competition with the gold medal in the women's points race which she won ahead of Minami Uwano (Japan) and Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic). At the end of the final session, the British pair of Mark Stewart and Ollie Wood claimed the bronze medal in the men's Madison behind Belgium's Robbe Ghys and Kenny De Ketele and the Italian pair Francesco Lamon and Simone Consonni.

Great Britain ended the meet with two gold medals - Barker's points race medal added to the men's team sprint gold on Friday - two silver medals from Christopher Latham in the men's scratch race and Emily Kay in the women's Omnium, and the bronze from Stewart and Wood.

Ukraine had the next best record, with two golds: Andriy Vynokurov in the men's sprint and Liubov Basova in the women's Keirin, with Vynokurov also taking silver in the men's Keirin. Spain's silver medal in the women's sprint by Tania Calvo pushed that country into third on the medal table over Belgium, the Netherlands, and Hong Kong who each had one gold, silver and bronze.

France equaled Britain in the number of medals, winning two silver and three bronze, but were unable to take out a victory.

UCI Track World Cup II Medal Table