USA Cycling announces rosters for upcoming track World Cups

USA Cycling on Friday announced the rosters for the upcoming UCI Track World Cup events in Cali, Colombia, February 17-19, and in Los Angeles February 25-26.

Just three riders will represent the US in Colombia, with Sarah Hammer slated to compete in the omnium, points race and scratch race, while Ian Holt will compete in the men's points race and Zac Kovalcik will take on the men's omnium. Kovalcik will also represent the US in the scratch race in Los Angeles, with Dominic Souza competing in the keirin.

The women's squad will jump from one in Colombia to to eight in Los Angeles, with four riders set to take on a team pursuit that could be a rematch of the Olympic showdown with gold medalists Great Britain. Kelly Catlin, Chloe Dygert, Jenn Valente and Ruth Winder will all compete for gold in the team pursuit, with Dygert taking on double duty in the individual pursuit as well.

Missy Erickson will join the team in Los Angeles to compete in the scratch race. Dana Feiss will compete in the Kierin, with Kim Giest and Kim Zurbis slated for the Madison.

“We’re excited about the American team that we’re sending to Colombia and the team that will represent us in Los Angeles,” said USA Cycling’s Vice President of Athletics Jim Miller. “It’s great to have a World Cup back on American soil at AEG’s StubHub Center. We are looking forward to having a big crowd to support our athletes."

Tickets for the Los Angeles event can be purchased at http://trackworldcupla.com

UCI Track World Cup - Cali, Colombia – February 17-19

Men

Ian Holt – Points Race

Zak Kovalcik – Omnium

Women

Sarah Hammer – Omnium, Points Race, Scratch

UCI Track World Cup – Los Angeles – February 25-26

Men

Zak Kovalcik – Scratch

Dominic Souza – Keirin

Women

Kelly Catlin – Team Pursuit

Chloe Dygert – Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit

Missy Erickson – Scratch

Dana Feiss – Keirin

Kim Geist – Madison

Jenn Valente – Team Pursuit

Ruth Winder – Team Pursuit

Kim Zubris – Madison