USA Cycling announces rosters for upcoming track World Cups
Three riders will go to Colombia, while eight women and two men will compete in Los Angeles
USA Cycling on Friday announced the rosters for the upcoming UCI Track World Cup events in Cali, Colombia, February 17-19, and in Los Angeles February 25-26.
Just three riders will represent the US in Colombia, with Sarah Hammer slated to compete in the omnium, points race and scratch race, while Ian Holt will compete in the men's points race and Zac Kovalcik will take on the men's omnium. Kovalcik will also represent the US in the scratch race in Los Angeles, with Dominic Souza competing in the keirin.
The women's squad will jump from one in Colombia to to eight in Los Angeles, with four riders set to take on a team pursuit that could be a rematch of the Olympic showdown with gold medalists Great Britain. Kelly Catlin, Chloe Dygert, Jenn Valente and Ruth Winder will all compete for gold in the team pursuit, with Dygert taking on double duty in the individual pursuit as well.
Missy Erickson will join the team in Los Angeles to compete in the scratch race. Dana Feiss will compete in the Kierin, with Kim Giest and Kim Zurbis slated for the Madison.
“We’re excited about the American team that we’re sending to Colombia and the team that will represent us in Los Angeles,” said USA Cycling’s Vice President of Athletics Jim Miller. “It’s great to have a World Cup back on American soil at AEG’s StubHub Center. We are looking forward to having a big crowd to support our athletes."
Tickets for the Los Angeles event can be purchased at http://trackworldcupla.com
UCI Track World Cup - Cali, Colombia – February 17-19
Men
Ian Holt – Points Race
Zak Kovalcik – Omnium
Women
Sarah Hammer – Omnium, Points Race, Scratch
UCI Track World Cup – Los Angeles – February 25-26
Men
Zak Kovalcik – Scratch
Dominic Souza – Keirin
Women
Kelly Catlin – Team Pursuit
Chloe Dygert – Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit
Missy Erickson – Scratch
Dana Feiss – Keirin
Kim Geist – Madison
Jenn Valente – Team Pursuit
Ruth Winder – Team Pursuit
Kim Zubris – Madison
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy