Slovenian team named for men's world championship road race

Image 1 of 4 Janez Brajkovic (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Grega Bole (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Borut Bozic (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Jure Kocjan (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The Slovenian Cycling Federation has announced its line-up for the men's road race at the 2012 UCI Road World Cycling Championships in the Netherlands.

Slovenia, ranked 15th by the UCI automatically earned six starters in the men’s road race however was granted an extra spot courtesy of Slovakia and Switzerland being ineligible for all of theirs.

The team will be led by Janez Brajkovic, who most-recently finished fifth overall at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge.

Grega Bole, Borut Bozic, Jure Kocjan, Kristjan Koren, Marko Kump and Luke Mezgec make up the rest of the team. Bozic’s recent form has been encouraging with the 32-year-old Slovenian national champion claiming top-10 performances in three one-day races - Vattenfall, Zottegem and GP Ouest France.

Robert Vrecer, Simon Spilak, Andi Bajc and Gregor Gazvoda have been named as reserves..