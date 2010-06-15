Sky looking forward to first Vuelta

Image 1 of 3 British Cycling performance director Dave Brailsford (Image credit: Shane Stokes) Image 2 of 3 Chris Sutton, Greg Henderson and Team Sky team-mate Benjamin Swift. (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under/Russell Mountford) Image 3 of 3 Team Sky line-up behind Garmin-Transitions rider Jack Bobridge (Image credit: Sirotti)

Team Sky is looking forward to its first Vuelta a España after being one of six teams to receive a wild-card invitation to the Spanish race from race organisers Unipublic. The new British ProTour team is now set to ride all three Grand Tours in its maiden season.

"It's very, very pleasing to know that we'll be taking part in the Vuelta this year - it's great news for the team,” said team principal Dave Brailsford.

"It's terrific to be able to race in the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España in our debut season and that has always been a big aim for us."

"It's been one of the hardest Vueltas to get into for a number of years and we never took anything for granted. The process started a little while ago and this news is a real vote of confidence in the team and everything we are trying to do with it.

"We'll have a really strong squad and the riders are all ready for it - we're delighted to be given the opportunity to fly the Team Sky flag in such a significant event."

Race organisers announced the 22 teams who will participate in the race on Monday. 16 of the teams were covered by an 2008 agreement, with six other invitations going to Team Sky, Andalucia-Cajasur, Cervelo TestTeam, Garmin-Transitions, Katusha and Xacobeo Galicia. Team RadioShack and BMC Racing Team did not receive invitations, sparking a furious reaction from Johann Bruyneel.