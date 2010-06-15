BMC Racing admits Vuelta ride unrealistic

Image 1 of 2 BMC Racing Team president Jim Ochowicz has helped the organization grow into a reputable UCI Pro Continental team. This was a busy morning for him following the Floyd Landis declarations the previous night. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 2 Cadel Evans (BMC) finished fifth overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Following the announcement of the 22 teams to ride this year's Vuelta a España, BMC Racing has explained why it was not seeking an invitation despite being the team of Cadel Evans, current UCI road world champion and overall podium finisher at the 2009 Vuelta.

BMC Racing Team President Jim Ochowicz (pictured right) released a statement outlining why the team wouldn't be lining up for the year's third Grand Tour, which starts in Seville on August 28.

"When we were putting our racing program together for 2010, our initial commitment was to the Giro d'Italia," said Ochowicz. "From an organisational standpoint, we felt that we could do one Grand Tour."

Evans was the designated leader for the Giro d'Italia, taking fifth overall, although he tackled the mountainous parcours of the final week largely without the support of teammates, most of which had abandoned during the first two weeks of racing.

This was in contrast to overall winner Ivan Basso and second-placed David Arroyo, both of whom relied on the support of their Liquigas-Doimo and Caisse d'Epargne squads respectively during the torturous final week of racing to maintain their position on general classification.

The scenario demonstrated that the squad currently lacks the depth necessary to take on all three Grand Tours and Ochowicz recognised this in his statement, admitting that three Grand Tours would stretch the team's limits too far.

"If the opportunity came up, we could do one additional Grand Tour, like the Tour de France, as well," he continued. "At this time, the BMC Racing Team doesn't have enough riders on the roster - or enough staff - to do three Grand Tours.

"Therefore, we felt the maximum of two Grand Tours was all that we could handle. We would like to take a look at the Vuelta for the future. But for 2010, it is just not doable."

With last year's Vuelta proving valuable preparation for Evans' crack at the world crown in Mendrisio, Switzerland, it's unknown what racing program the Australian will undertake to be in readiness for the 2010 UCI Road World Championships on home soil in late September, should he be selected.