Sky investigating team doctor Leinders but sees “no risk”

Sky Procycling is investigating its team doctor Geert Leinders, acknowledging that hiring him involved a “reputational risk.” But team principal Dave Brailsford said there is absolutely “no risk of anything untoward happening in this team” since hiring the Belgian.

Leinders was with Rabobank when Michael Rasmussen was dismissed from the team during the 2007 Tour de France for whereabouts violations and during the time that Thomas Dekker gave a positive test for EPO.

Brailsford acknowledged that the team is investigating the doctor's past. Leinders, who is not at the Tour de France, works 80 days a year with the team.

“I categorically, 100 per cent say there is no risk of anything untoward since he’s been with us. But there is reputational risk.” Brailsford told The Times.

