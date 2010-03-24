Skil-Shimano, Vacansoleil shut out of Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Fleche Wallone

Image 1 of 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 The Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team for 2010 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Several Skil Shimano riders (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The Skil-Shimano and Vacansoleil have not been invited to the Giro d'Italia, and they have now learnt that they have also not been invited to neither Liege-Bastogne-Liege nor Fleche Wallonne. Both races are organised by ASO, who also organise the Tour de France, and could be an indication that they may also miss out on a place in this year's Tour de France.

Both of the Dutch Professional Continental teams were invited to Liege-Bastogne-Liege last year. With both the Giro and the Tour de France starting in the Netherlands this year, they had hoped to be invited to the two Grand Tours. ProTour team Rabobank is the only Dutch team to be invited to the Giro, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Fleche Wallone.

The lack of an invitation to the Ardennes classics is a particular blow to Vacansoleil's Johnny Hoogerland, who had made them one of his major goals this year. The 26-year-old last year finished twelfth in both the Ronde van Vlaanderen and the Vuelta a Espana in 2009.

The same 25 teams will ride both Liege-Bastogne-Liege (April 25) and Fleche Wallonne (April 21).

Germany

Team Milram (MRM)

Belgium

Omega Pharma-Lotto (OLO)

Quick Step (QST)

Landbouwkrediet (LAN)

Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (TSV)

Denmark

Team Saxo Bank (SAX)

Spain

Caisse d’Epargne (GCE)

Euskaltel - Euskadi (EUS)

United States

BMC Racing Team (BMC)

Garmin-Transitions (GRM)

Team HTC-Columbia (THR)

Team RadioShack (RSH)

Great-Britain

Team Sky (SKY)

France

AG2R La Mondiale (ALM)

Bbox Bouygues Telecom (BBO)

Cofidis, le Crédit en ligne (COF)

Française des Jeux (FDJ)

Italy

Acqua & Sapone (ASA)

Androni Giocattoli (AND)

Lampre-Farnese Vini (LAM)

Liquigas-Doimo (LIQ)

Kazakhstan

Astana (AST)

Nederlands

Rabobank (RAB)

Russia

Katusha Team (KAT)

Swiss

Cervelo Test Team (CTT)