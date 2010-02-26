Skil-Shimano, Vacansoleil get wild cards for Amstel Gold Race

The Skil-Shimano riders were also happy to have their photo taken. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Skil-Shimano and Vacansoleil have received wild card invitations to the Amstel Gold Race. Race organisers announced Friday that the two Dutch Professional Continental teams were asked to the race, which will be held April 18.

Last year a total of 23 teams rode in the race. As a ProTour event, all of the 18 ProTour teams are automatically included. The final three teams will be announced later, Course Director Leo van Vliet said.

Likely candidates for the remaining wild card spots include Professional Continental teams BMC Racing Team and Cervelo TestTeam.

Lance Armstrong is expected to start in this year's race for the first time in seven years. He finished second in 1999, and 2001, and finished eighth in his last appearance in 2003.