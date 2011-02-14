Sixteen teams selected for Critérium International

2010 Criterium International top three (l-r): Michael Rogers, 2nd; Pierrick Fédrigo, 1st; Tiago Machado, 3rd. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Sixteen teams have been selected to take place in the 80th edition of the Critérium International, taking place March 26-27, race organisers Amaury Sport Organisation announced today. Nine ProTeams, six Professional Continental teams and one Continental squad, fielding eight-man teams, will participate in the two-day, three-stage event which will take place on Corsica for the second straight year.

2010 winner Pierrick Fédrigo will defend his title on his new team, FDJ. The 32-year-old Frenchman soloed to victory on the opening stage and fended off his rivals over the second stage road race and concluding time trial to win by 14 seconds over Michael Rogers and 15 seconds ahead of Tiago Machado.

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek), the 2009 champion of Critérium International but absent in 2010, is also expected to compete and will be seeking a record-breaking sixth championship. The 39-year-old German shares with Frenchman Raymond Poulidor the current Critérium International win record at five victories.

2011 Critérium International teams

ProTeams

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Euskaltel-Euskadi (Spa)

Leopard Trek (Lux)

Movistar Team (Spa)

Pro Team Astana (Kaz)

Sky Procycling (GBr)

Team Garmin-Cervélo (USA)

Team RadioShack (USA)

Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team (Ned)

Professional Continental teams

Bretagne-Schuller (Fra)

Cofidis, le Crédit en Ligne (Fra)

FDJ (Fra)

Saur-Sojasun (Fra)

Team Europcar (Fra)

Skil-Shimano (Ned)

Continental team

Big Mat - Auber 93 (Fra)