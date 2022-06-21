Sivakov to miss first shot at French road title
By Laura Weislo published
Ineos rider sick but COVID-19 negative
Pavel Sivakov will miss his first chance to contest the French Road Championships, announcing on social media that he is sick with a fever and will not take the start. The French championships will take place in Cholet this week with the men's road race held on Sunday.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider changed his nationality from Russian to French in March. The UCI barred Russian licensees from racing in the World Championships after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Sivakov was born in Italy and raised in France and said the country feels like his home.
"I have wanted to become a French national for some time and had made the request to the UCI, but given what is happening in the Ukraine at the moment, I wanted to fast track this," he said at the time.
The change made him eligible to compete for France. "To now have the opportunity to race as a French national in international events makes me incredibly happy," Sivakov said in March. "It would be a dream to race in Paris at the 2024 Olympics for France."
However, on Tuesday he revealed that he is suffering from illness.
"Unfortunately I am forced to give up the French Championships, sick, suffering from fever and other symptoms since last Sunday, I would not be able to take the start of the two events... No Covid following several negative tests."
Sivakov is not on Ineos Grenadiers' Tour de France list, having finished the Giro d'Italia in 16th place after helping Richard Carapaz in his unsuccessful bid to win a second title.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. A former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.