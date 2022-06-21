Sivakov to miss first shot at French road title

Pavel Sivakov will miss his first chance to contest the French Road Championships, announcing on social media that he is sick with a fever and will not take the start. The French championships will take place in Cholet this week with the men's road race held on Sunday.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider changed his nationality from Russian to French in March. The UCI barred Russian licensees from racing in the World Championships after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Sivakov was born in Italy and raised in France and said the country feels like his home.

"I have wanted to become a French national for some time and had made the request to the UCI, but given what is happening in the Ukraine at the moment, I wanted to fast track this," he said at the time.

The change made him eligible to compete for France. "To now have the opportunity to race as a French national in international events makes me incredibly happy," Sivakov said in March. "It would be a dream to race in Paris at the 2024 Olympics for France."

However, on Tuesday he revealed that he is suffering from illness.

"Unfortunately I am forced to give up the French Championships, sick, suffering from fever and other symptoms since last Sunday, I would not be able to take the start of the two events... No Covid following several negative tests."

Sivakov is not on Ineos Grenadiers' Tour de France list, having finished the Giro d'Italia in 16th place after helping Richard Carapaz in his unsuccessful bid to win a second title.