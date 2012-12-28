Sir Paul Smith to design 2013 maglia rosa

Image 1 of 3 The newly-designed maglia rosa for the 2011 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team) took the maglia rosa back with a swift attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) signs a pink jersey in Milan. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

British designer Sir Paul Smith will put his stamp on one of the most famous cycling jerseys in 2013 with organisers of the Giro d'Italia announcing that the man best-known for his menswear and suiting will unveil his version of the maglia rosa next month.

The world's fashion capital, Milan, will play host the Smith's reveal. He previously designed a special shirt for the prologue of the 2007 Tour de France which started in Britain and has amassed a considerable collection of cycling jerseys and memorabilia.

Smith is a noted cycling fan and follows in the footsteps of Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbanna, which has been given the opportunity on several occasions.

Smith has been working with UK-based cycling accessory retailer Rapha since 2007 and it's rumoured that he has had input in the design of the kit developed for Team Sky, with the company taking over from Adidas for the next four years.

The official unveiling of the Paul Smith maglia rosa will take place at his store in Milan on January 14.