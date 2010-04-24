Simoni doubtful about riding the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 3 Gilberto Simoni (Lampre Cafitta) satisfied with second (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Gilberto Simoni (Lampre-Farnese Vini) in his new jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Gilberto Simoni (Lampre-Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian veteran Gilberto Simoni has admitted he may not ride the 2010 Giro d'Italia as the swansong to his long career after all, following a disappointing performance in the Giro del Trentino.

The 38 year-old two-time Giro d'Italia winner signed a contract with the Lampre-Farnese Vini team last week just in time to ride the Giro del Trentino on home roads in the Dolomites. Simoni had kept training and made himself available for out-of-competition doping controls before he inked the deal. His dream was to ride the Giro d'Italia one last time before finally retiring.

However, Simoni suffered in the mountains at the four-day Giro del Trentino, losing 3:08 on the final mountain stage to Alpe di Pampeago. He finished 29th overall, 5:26 behind winner Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana).

Simoni revealed his doubts about the Giro d'Italia to Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I'm not sure if I'm going to ride the Giro. I'll decide in the middle of next week," he said.

"The Giro's not a walk in the woods, it's 21 days of hard racing. I like to stay up front in the mountains, but here [at the Giro del Trentino] I was scratching around a lot at the back."

Simoni, whose professional career commenced in 1998, was expected to be part of the Lampre-Farnese Vini team for the Giro d'Italia along with former rivals Damiano Cunego and sprinter Alessandro Petacchi.



