Simon Gerrans signs three-year deal with Orica-Greenedge

Image 1 of 4 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the 2014 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 4 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Simon Gerrans and Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) chat on stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Mark Cavendish and Simon Gerrans hit the ground (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Simon Gerrans has signed a new three-year deal with Orica-GreenEdge.

"I'm really happy to stay at Orica-Greenedge and I want to continue winning with this team," the Australian stated on the team’s website.

The 34-year-old rider from Victoria signed up for the team when it started three years ago after he had been racing with AG2r, Crédit Agricole, Cervélo and Team Sky since his professional debut in 2005.

"I've been able to produce some of the biggest results of my career on this team and I'm thankful and proud of the leadership role they have given me. The last three seasons have been such an incredible ride and I want to personally thank Gerry Ryan for bringing this team into the WorldTour and make it possible for us to have an Australian based team at the highest international level."

With Orica-GreenEdge he won Milan-San Remo (2012) and Liège-Bastogne-Liège (2014) and the Australian national title twice. Gerrans is also a triple Tour Down Under winner and double Tour de France stage winner. Last year he wore the yellow jersey two days before selflessly handing it over to his teammate Daryl Impey.

Gerrans praised that atmosphere within the team, "The camaraderie between the riders and the great support around us has made this the perfect place for me. I look forward to the future, knowing that I couldn't have picked a better team for the next part of my career."

"Simon has been our most important rider in a lot of ways and we're thrilled that he'll be with us for another long part of his fantastic career. He has won some of the biggest races in the world and at the same time been an invaluable ambassador for the team and the sport in general," Orica-GreenEdge's Shayne Bannan added.

With young and upcoming riders on the team like Simon and Adam Yates as well as new signing Caleb Ewan and Esteban Chaves, Michael Matthews, Luke Durbridge and Michael Hepburn, Bannan sees an important role for Gerrans as a mentor.

"Simon has been a key rider for us in terms of results and in reaching the highest level of professionalism and he will continue to be so going forward. He will also the perfect mentor for the future stars of our team."